Elderly man's energetic dance performance with young woman steals the show. Watch

Age is just a number and doesn't indicate a person's performance, skill, or anything else for that matter. And a video that is going viral on Instagram through its numerous reshares aptly amplifies this. The video shows an elderly man who partnered with a young woman, dancing his heart out at a party. And the duo's energy-laden dance performance is receiving thundering applause from netizens.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County. The clip gained traction online after being reshared by an Insta page called Good News Movement. "Dancing into the weekend like.... age is just a number," read the caption written alongside the video. The video shows a young woman dressed in pink and an elderly man wearing a black outfit wowing spectators with their energetic dance performance at a party. As the duo dance without a care in the world, Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes's (I've Had) The Time of My Life plays in the background.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram, and it has since garnered more than 2.5 million views. The share has also received a flurry of comments from netizens who lauded the lively and energetic dance performance.

"We want to see the whooooole dance," commented an individual. "Literally smiled all the way through this! Brilliant," wrote another. "Looooooooove this!!! You have no idea how much I needed to see this!" expressed a third. "This is the only thing that made me smile today. Thank you," shared a fourth.