Elderly people take part in ‘touch it’ challenge and ace it. Watch

“Loved this version of the trend,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the ‘touch it’ challenge video of the elderly people.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 01:42 PM IST
The image shows elderly people taking part in ‘touch it’ challenge.(Instagram/@foodietect)

The Internet is filled with different kinds of online challenges. The latest one in trend is the ‘touch it’ challenge. Under this trend, people are showing synchronized moves to the song Touch It by Ghanaian singer KiDi. There are lots of videos flooding various social media platforms with people showing their creativity while taking part in the challenge. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a sweet video involving a few elderly people.

Instagram user Ankita Mhatre shared the video. We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look yourself:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 2.1 lakh likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share different comments. Many wrote how this is the ‘best version’ of the challenge they have seen.

RELATED STORIES

“Loved this version of the trend,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is the best in this trend,” shared another. “Omg, the coordination,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

