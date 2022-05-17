Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elderly Thai woman recreates Alia Bhatt’s look from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

The elderly Thai woman recreated Alia Bhatt's look from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi and the actor shared her post on her Instagram Stories. 
The elderly Thai woman recreated Alia Bhatt's look from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. (oninshoes/Instagram)
Published on May 17, 2022 02:11 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Alia Bhatt’s last film Gangubai Kathiawadi released on February 25 this year and became really popular with fans trying to recreate her character’s look on social media. While the film is now streaming on Netflix, it seems people still can’t get enough of the film as there are so many videos and photos of people dressing up like Alia Bhatt’s character and dancing to the film’s songs. Such is the craze of the film that an elderly woman in Thailand also took part in the trend and recreated Alia Bhatt’s look.

Dressed in a black top and a red skirt, the elderly Thai woman recreated a scene from the Alia Bhatt film. She posted the video on her Instagram account three days ago and it has got more than 33,000 views so far. Her post was even shared by Alia Bhatt in her Instagram Stories.

Watch the video below:

“How wonderful you re-created this scene, love from India,” commented an Instagram user. “Grandma is a good actor and she is adorable,” posted another.

In another post, the woman is seen dressed in the iconic all white outfit that Alia Bhatt wore in the film. She completed her look with dark sunglasses, a big red bindi and a handbag.

“Thank you very much!” she wrote in the caption tagging the account of Alia Bhatt.

See the post below:

“This is simply so amazing,” commented an Instagram user. “Adorable and lovely,” wrote another.

Her Instagram name is Grandma Hongthong. She has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this cool grandma?

