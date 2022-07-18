Elderly woman grooves on the street as man plays guitar. Watch delightful video

Some people live by the mantra that age is just a number and never stop having fun. Videos of elderly people letting their hair down are always delightful to watch. Like this video that shows an elderly woman grooving on the street while listening to a man playing the guitar. The video will leave you smiling and you may end up watching it more than once.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page borjacatanesi that belongs to Borja Catanesi who is a guitarist, traveller and street performer from Valencia, Spain according to his Instagram bio. The 35-second video shows the man performing on the street when an elderly woman was passing by. She couldn’t stop herself from grooving to the music and starts to move her shoulders. Then as the guitarist plays, she stops and starts to tap her feet as the crowd cheers loudly. In the end, both the guitarist and the woman bow down to each other. “Groovy people coming together,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being uploaded on June 14, the video has received more than 2.49 lakh views. Netizens also flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“Love these videos. Bringing joy to the streets. Bravo,” commented an Instagram user. “Man your videos always make me smile - wholesome content,” wrote another. “Love this vibe. Connect and receive,” said a third. “This is a beautiful moment,” posted another individual.

Borja Catanesi has more than 2.69 lakh followers on Instagram.