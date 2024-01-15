Elephant ensures safety of its calves in the wild, IFS Parveen Kaswan shares video

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video on X showing an elephant protecting its babies from other wild animals in a forest. The clip has gained significant traction on the microblogging platform and has elicited numerous responses from people. While some simply couldn’t help themselves but marvel at the sight, others termed it as ‘Z+ security’. An elephant crossing a path in the forest with its calves. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

“Have you seen a more secure kid than this? While I was sitting on an anti-poaching tower,” wrote Kaswan while sharing a video on X. The video opens to show a dense forest. Soon, an elephant can be seen crossing a path in the forest while shielding its calves. Throughout the video, the elephant stops after taking a few steps to see if there is any danger.

The tweet, since being shared on January 14, has accumulated over 39,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of this heartwarming video and shared their thoughts.

“Beautiful! Which reserve is this?” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow!”

“Z+ security. Wow!” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “It is called behavioural adaptation of elephants where they protect their calf.”

“There are two little ones glued to mama’s side. You can see two small bottoms at the very end and lots of legs moving under mama’s belly,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever seen an elephant protecting its calf?