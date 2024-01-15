IAS officer shares pic of newly discovered blue-coloured butterfly species in Western Ghats

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared a picture of a rare butterfly species on X. In the caption, she mentioned that a new species of butterfly has been discovered in the Western Ghats after 33 years. This newly discovered species has been named ‘Cigaritis meghamalaiensis’. She further added that this discovery brings the total number of butterfly species in the Western Ghats to 337. Picture of newly discovered blue-coloured butterfly in Western Ghats. (X/@supriyasahuias)

“There is a new kid on the block and it’s a Blue Butterfly. Researchers in Tamil Nadu’s Srivilliputhur Tiger Reserve in Megamalai have discovered a new species of Silverline butterfly namely ‘Cigaritis meghamalaiensis’,” wrote Sahu while sharing a picture of the butterfly on X.

She added, “Dr Kalesh Sadasivam, Thiru Ramasamy Kamaya and Dr CP Rajkumar led the effort from Vanam, an NGO based in Theni. It’s after 33 years that a new species of butterfly has been discovered in Western Ghats. With this discovery the total number of butterflies in Western Ghats will rise to 337 species, including 40 Western Ghats endemics.”

Take a look at the blue-coloured butterfly here:

