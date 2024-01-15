close_game
News / Trending / IAS officer shares pic of newly discovered blue-coloured butterfly species in Western Ghats

IAS officer shares pic of newly discovered blue-coloured butterfly species in Western Ghats

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 15, 2024 08:01 AM IST

This newly discovered species in Western Ghats has been named ‘Cigaritis meghamalaiensis’.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared a picture of a rare butterfly species on X. In the caption, she mentioned that a new species of butterfly has been discovered in the Western Ghats after 33 years. This newly discovered species has been named ‘Cigaritis meghamalaiensis’. She further added that this discovery brings the total number of butterfly species in the Western Ghats to 337.

Picture of newly discovered blue-coloured butterfly in Western Ghats. (X/@supriyasahuias)
Picture of newly discovered blue-coloured butterfly in Western Ghats. (X/@supriyasahuias)

“There is a new kid on the block and it’s a Blue Butterfly. Researchers in Tamil Nadu’s Srivilliputhur Tiger Reserve in Megamalai have discovered a new species of Silverline butterfly namely ‘Cigaritis meghamalaiensis’,” wrote Sahu while sharing a picture of the butterfly on X.

She added, “Dr Kalesh Sadasivam, Thiru Ramasamy Kamaya and Dr CP Rajkumar led the effort from Vanam, an NGO based in Theni. It’s after 33 years that a new species of butterfly has been discovered in Western Ghats. With this discovery the total number of butterflies in Western Ghats will rise to 337 species, including 40 Western Ghats endemics.”

Take a look at the blue-coloured butterfly here:

The tweet, since being shared, has accumulated over 38,900 views. Additionally, it has received numerous likes and retweets. Many even dropped their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“Nature is beautiful,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Beautiful butterfly. It looks like a rare species.”

“Very beautiful it is,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “It has the false antennae on the wings at rear!”

“Beauty of nature,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “Wow! So cute.”

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever come across a blue-coloured butterfly?

    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

