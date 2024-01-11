Elephants try to save stuck rhinos from the claws of lions. Here's what happened next

In a remarkable act of solidarity, a group of elephants intervened to rescue a rhino who was stuck between lions. This incident happened in Namibia's Etosha National Park. A video of this astonishing scene was shared on YouTube by the channel Latest Sightings. Snapshot of the elephants charging towards lions. (YouTube/@LatestSightings)

As per Latest Sightings, this video was recorded by Kim Hathway. "Kim and her friends were the only people at the Aus waterhole on the day, having no luck with their sightings; they were just about to move on to their next location. Then, out of nothing but luck, a lioness stuck her head over the hill. The pride of lions made their way toward the waterhole, filling the atmosphere with excitement. Kim had a feeling that they were ready for action," wrote Latest Sightings in the caption of their post. (Also Read: Elephant forcefully enters Haridwar district court, causes panic)

The channel further informed that the rhino got stuck near the waterhole. That's when the lions cautiously approached the rhino and attacked it. Upon seeing the helpless rhino, a herd of elephants passing by came to its aid.

The video shows the lions attacking the stuck rhino. Upon seeing the scene, the elephant herd charges towards the lions. Once the lions have left, one of the elephants even goes near the rhino and tries to take it out of the waterhole.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a day ago on YouTube. Since being shared, it has received more than 7.4 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many were stunned to see this video.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "This should have more likes because it shows us how we need to be there for others when they're in a pit."

A second said, "Wow! This has to be one of the most amazing animal videos ever filmed. It shows empathy, kindness and determination. The elephant tried different methods, but unfortunately, the poor rhino was too stuck. I pity anyone who would kill these majestic animals for sport."

"This is absolutely amazing behaviour by the elephants!" posted a third.

A fourth shared, "It's actually common for animals of a different species to unite against the wills of predators. I think it's just instinctual. Either way- this was very moving!"