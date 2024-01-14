close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Pet tiger chases man in luxurious home in UAE, netizens say big cat ‘does not belong here’

Pet tiger chases man in luxurious home in UAE, netizens say big cat ‘does not belong here’

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 14, 2024 06:42 PM IST

A person reacted to the viral video of the tiger shared on Instagram and wrote, “These animals should not be kept as pets within a structure other than nature.”

A video of a pet tiger chasing a man inside a luxurious home in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has gone viral on the Internet, eliciting numerous responses from people. While some viewers described the scene as ‘scary’, others expressed concern that the animal should not be kept confined in a house.

Tiger chasing the man inside in UAE home before finally catching up with him. (Instagram/@billionaire_life.styles)
Tiger chasing the man inside in UAE home before finally catching up with him. (Instagram/@billionaire_life.styles)

Read| Extremely rare pseudo-melanistic tiger family spotted in Odisha. Watch

The video was shared on the Instagram page ‘Billionaire Life Style’. The video opens to show a pet tiger chasing a man inside a house in UAE. As the video progresses, the tiger catches up with the man. The man then tries to run and tumbles on the floor. Towards the end, he gets up and runs again.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Watch the viral video of the man and the tiger here:

The video was shared on January 5. It has since collected over 3.3 million views. Many even dropped comments on the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“So wrong, (tiger) does not belong here and needs his freedom. This beautiful animal is not a toy,” posted an individual.

Another added, “These animals should not be kept as pets within a structure other than nature.”

“You can paint black stripes on your kitty,” joked a third.

A fourth shared, “Little buddy just wants some hugs.”

“Scary,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “They are just having fun. That’s his pet. Just acting stupid.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

Earlier, a video of a tiger and its caretaker at Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, United States, has gone viral on social media. The video shows the man taking the tiger near a pond before playfully scratching its ears.

Also Read| Lion cub spotted sitting in the backseat of a car in Pakistan, viral video shocks people

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On