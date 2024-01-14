Pet tiger chases man in luxurious home in UAE, netizens say big cat ‘does not belong here’

A video of a pet tiger chasing a man inside a luxurious home in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has gone viral on the Internet, eliciting numerous responses from people. While some viewers described the scene as ‘scary’, others expressed concern that the animal should not be kept confined in a house. Tiger chasing the man inside in UAE home before finally catching up with him. (Instagram/@billionaire_life.styles)

The video was shared on the Instagram page ‘Billionaire Life Style’. The video opens to show a pet tiger chasing a man inside a house in UAE. As the video progresses, the tiger catches up with the man. The man then tries to run and tumbles on the floor. Towards the end, he gets up and runs again.

Watch the viral video of the man and the tiger here:

The video was shared on January 5. It has since collected over 3.3 million views. Many even dropped comments on the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“So wrong, (tiger) does not belong here and needs his freedom. This beautiful animal is not a toy,” posted an individual.

Another added, “These animals should not be kept as pets within a structure other than nature.”

“You can paint black stripes on your kitty,” joked a third.

A fourth shared, “Little buddy just wants some hugs.”

“Scary,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “They are just having fun. That’s his pet. Just acting stupid.”

Earlier, a video of a tiger and its caretaker at Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, United States, has gone viral on social media. The video shows the man taking the tiger near a pond before playfully scratching its ears.