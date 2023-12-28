Lion cub spotted sitting the in backseat of a car in Pakistan, viral video shocks people

A video circulating on social media stirred widespread astonishment as it captured a lion cub seated in the back of a car, with its head protruding from the window. The clip, which is from Pakistan, has garnered significant attention since it was posted. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share how 'sad' and 'wrong' it is to captivate a wild animal. Lion cub travelling in car. (Instagram)

The video opens to show a man driving the car and a lion cub sitting behind him with its head outside the window. The clip further reveals that there are more people sitting beside the cub, who seem unbothered by its presence. (Also Read: Old lion outsmarts young one in dramatic food heist. Watch)

Watch the video of the lion cub here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gained more than 98,000 views. The post also has over 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's what Instagram users said about the video:

An individual wrote, "Extremely wrong!"

A second shared, "How can they do this, really sad. He deserves to have a family in the forest. Spare him."

"How is this even allowed?" posted another.

A fourth commented, "How innocent is this child? Innocent poor soul."

"Even though it's sad, the lion was picked up from the wild with the purpose of being sold, it safely landed to be with a family thankfully and not get sold to a circus," said a fifth.

