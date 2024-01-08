close_game
Extremely rare pseudo-melanistic tiger family spotted in Odisha. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 08, 2024 09:01 AM IST

An individual reacted to the video of a rare pseudo-melanistic tiger family spotted in Odisha and wrote, “This is indeed the rarest of the rare sightings!”

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to X to share a video of a rare tiger family spotted in Odisha. Wondering what’s special about them? All the members of the family are pseudo-melanistic. This means they have higher levels of pigment known as melanin on skin or hair.

Pseudo-melanistic tiger family roaming in their natural habitat. (X/Susanta Nanda)

“Nature never fails to surprise us. This is one of the rarest of the rare. A complete pseudo-melanistic tiger family from the forests of Odisha,” wrote Nanda while sharing a video on X. The video, recorded through a camera trap, shows the tiger family roaming in their natural habitat.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a day ago on X. Since being shared, it has accumulated over one lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even liked the video and retweeted it. Some even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“This is indeed the rarest of the rare sightings!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Wow! Nature’s splendour! The babies bubble with bliss and happiness in paradise. Thanks for sharing Odisha’s own treasure.”

“Nature at its best,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “It’s amazing, sir.”

“Stunning,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth shared, “Wow! This is unbelievable! How cool! I can’t believe my eyes!”

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever seen a pseudo-melanistic tiger in real life?

Earlier, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared pictures of pseudo-melanistic tigers found in Simlipal, Odisha. In the caption, he informed that these tigers display unusually dark stripes owing to a genetic mutation and are highly rare. He further shared that the first confirmed record of these pseudo-melanistic tigers in Similipal dates back to 1993. In that year, Salku, a young boy from Podagad village, shot an arrow in self-defence, targeting what was described as a ‘black’ tigress. However, it wasn’t until 2007 that these unique tigers were officially discovered in Simlipal Tiger Reserve (STR).

