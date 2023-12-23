Rare images of black tigers from Odisha leaves the Internet in awe. See pics

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan took to X to share pictures of 'pseudo-melanistic' tigers found in Simlipal, Odisha. Since he shared the images of these rare tigers, it garnered significant attention and left many in awe. Snapshot of the black tiger found in Odisha.

As the IFS posted the pictures, he informed in the caption of the post, "The black tigers of India. Do you know there are pseudo- melanistic tigers found in Simlipal. They are such due to genetic mutation and highly rare. Such beautiful creature." (Also Read: Tiger spotted taking a stroll in a field in UP’s Pilibhit. Watch)

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In a following tweet he wrote, "The first confirmed record of the now famous pseudo-melanistic tigers of Similipal came in 1993. On 21st July 1993 Salku, a young boy of Podagad village shot down a 'black' tigress with arrows in self-defense. The rare tigers were first officially discovered in STR in 2007. With time more were documented. They are due to rare genetic mutation and found in small population."

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on December 22. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 4,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "What a sight! Hope we will be able to conserve this amazing wildlife forever."

A second commented, "Wow. All their stripes ran together like ink. Very interesting and beautiful."

"How gorgeous! Thank you for sharing these images," posted a third.

A fourth said, "You are so lucky to be with such lovely creations of nature and God."