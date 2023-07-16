Home / Trending / Tiger spotted taking a stroll in a field in UP’s Pilibhit. Watch

Tiger spotted taking a stroll in a field in UP’s Pilibhit. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 16, 2023 04:18 PM IST

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit shows a tiger and a farmer casually going about their activities in close proximity. The video has gone viral on Twitter.

Have you ever come across videos on social media that showcase wild animals wandering around a human habitat? While those videos are fascinating to watch, we have something truly remarkable for you. A video captured in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit shows a tiger strolling through a field, with a farmer ploughing the land nearby. The best part? Both the tiger and the farmer casually carry on with their activities, unfazed by each other’s presence. The video is such that it will leave you wide-eyed and open-mouthed.

Tiger strolling in a field in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit.(Twitter/@captrajlakhani)
“This is Pilibhit, UP. A tiger roaming in the field & in the background farmer ploughing the field. Video shot by another farmer,” wrote Twitter user Raj Lakhani while sharing a video on Twitter. The video features a farmer manoeuvring a tractor to plough a field while a tiger stroll nearby. A few birds can also be seen flying, and their melodious chirps make the video even more delightful to watch.

Watch the video of a tiger strolling in the field in Uttar Pradesh below:

The video was shared on July 12 on Twitter. More than 1.2 lakh people have since viewed it, and the numbers continue to grow. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Check out a few reactions to the video of the big cat taking a stroll in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit here:

A Twitter user shared, “Must be the edge of Dudhwa national park, pretty high tiger density there.” “That’s why they have elevated watchtowers in those regions , you can see one in this video also, made of Bamboo,” wrote another. A third expressed, “Love it when humanity coexists with nature!” with a heart emoticon. “Might be inspecting the seasonal farmings,” joked a fourth. A fifth commented, “Majestic walk!” What do you think about this video that captures a farmer and the big cat in close proximity?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

