Man puts hand inside crocodile’s mouth. And then…

There are various kinds of videos regularly shared on social media. While some of those videos leave you chuckling, there are also those that may leave you emotional. Then, there are certain types of videos that are fascinating to watch but can also send chills down your spine. Just like this clip posted on Reddit that shows a man putting his hand inside a crocodile’s mouth. What do you think happens next? The image shows a man putting his hand inside a crocodile's mouth. (Reddit/@JPPT1974)

The video opens to show a crocodile lying on the ground with its mouth wide open. A man is seen sitting just behind the reptile. Slowly and carefully, the man puts his hand inside the mouth of the reptile. Instantly he takes his hand out and almost at the very same moment the crocodile shuts its jaws. The video is shared with an apt caption that reads, “Man Getting His Hand Out of Crocodile Mouth In 0.1 Seconds!”

Also Read: Australian man frees his head from the jaws of a crocodile

Take a look at the hair-raising video of the man putting his hand inside a crocodile’s mouth:

The video was posted about 18 days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 1,400 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various comments. A few also called it an “insane” act.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of the man and the crocodile:

“I literally dropped my phone watching this,” wrote a Reddit user. “Insane, dude was fast tho,” added another. “Someone put this in the slow mo!!,” urged a third. What are your thoughts on the video?