Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness. Seen viral clip yet?
trending

Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness. Seen viral clip yet?

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to Twitter to share the video of the elephant named Kinyei.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The video of the elephant has prompted people to share love-filled comments.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

Cue your “awws,” as that is what this video of an elephant named Kinyei will prompt you to say. Absolutely adorable and a super fun watch, this video may make your Sunday brighter.

The video is shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. “Dust baths are incredibly fun - just ask Kinyei! But they serve a practical purpose too, coating the orphans in a layer of earth that protects their skin from the sun. The herd dives in daily, as part of their daily routine,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

With over 6,200 views, the video has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Netizens couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the clip. A few also reacted to the video with hilarious comments.

“Aww,” wrote a Twitter user. “Me trying to get out of bed every morning,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter

Related Stories

trending

Elephant’s happy reaction while exploring a water pipe makes for a cute video

PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 06:25 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness

CSK shares special tweet on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s wedding anniversary

German Ambassador to India posts about Delhi petrol pump run solely by women

Seven-foot-long python rescued in Odisha, released later
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP