Elephant named Kinyei’s dust bath video is all about happiness. Seen viral clip yet?

Cue your “awws,” as that is what this video of an elephant named Kinyei will prompt you to say. Absolutely adorable and a super fun watch, this video may make your Sunday brighter.

The video is shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. “Dust baths are incredibly fun - just ask Kinyei! But they serve a practical purpose too, coating the orphans in a layer of earth that protects their skin from the sun. The herd dives in daily, as part of their daily routine,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so take a look:

With over 6,200 views, the video has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Netizens couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the clip. A few also reacted to the video with hilarious comments.

“Aww,” wrote a Twitter user. “Me trying to get out of bed every morning,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

