Elephant refuses to part ways with its caretaker and how. Watch heartwarming video

A video that captures the beautiful bond between an elephant and its caretaker has been winning hearts online. The video shows how the elephant simply refuses to let go of its caretaker. The gentle giant even uses its trunk and tail to keep the caretaker close. The video is absolutely delightful and will leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

Elephant wrapped its trunk around the man, refusing to let go of him. (X/@Ananth_IRAS)

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi. “The bonding between the elephant and its caretaker - it won’t just let him go!” reads the caption written alongside the video.

The video begins with a heartwarming scene of an elephant embracing its caretaker with its trunk and refusing to let go. As the video progresses, the caretaker attempts to ride a pillion. However, the animal prevents him from doing so by wrapping his trunk around him. The elephant even uses its tail to keep the caretaker close. Eventually, the caretaker is seen riding a scooty, but the elephant rushes towards him and stops the vehicle. The elephant then persuades the caretaker to come down by gently pushing him with its trunk.

Watch the love-filled video of this elephant and its caretaker below:

The video was shared on September 27. It has so far been viewed by more than 21,000 people, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of this video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

An individual expressed, “Aww. Now, I too want an elephant in my home.”

“Lovely,” wrote another, while a third shared, “Love it.”

“Look how carefully he is handling. He is very gentle. He knows he is powerful. Look at 0.22 seconds,” commented a fourth.

