The image shows an elephant playing in an open field.(Twitter/@ElephantNatureP)
Elephant’s happy reaction while exploring a water pipe makes for a cute video

Elephant Nature Park, a rescue and rehabilitation center in Northern Thailand, took to Instagram to share the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 06:25 PM IST

Taking a shower is often the easy way out to get respite from the soaring temperatures. Turns out, humans are not the only ones who love taking a long bath. Elephants too love to splish-splash or at least this video showcasing a gentle giant called Wan Mai suggests so. The cute video will leave you with a smile on your face.

Elephant Nature Park, a rescue and rehabilitation center in Northern Thailand, took to Instagram to share the video. “Wan Mai has a great fun with the broken water pipe. She is very happy and more playful with her privilege fountain,” they wrote while sharing the clip. The video shows a very happy elephant taking full advantage of the flowing water by playing in it.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

With over 2,600 views since being shared, the video has also gathered tons of responses from netizens.

“Putting her mouth over the fountain of water!” wrote a Twitter user along with two laughing out loud emoticons. “How adorable,” shared another. “She is too precious for words,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

