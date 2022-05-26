Elon Musk just Rickrolled his Twitter followers and the tweet is now viral

Rickrolling is an age old Internet prank that many have used at some point or the other. You may be aware of how the song Never Gonna Give You Up by English pop star Rick Astley prompted this trend back in 2007. Needless to say, the trend is still well and alive – after all, the world’s richest man just jumped in on it to prank his Twitter followers.

Under this prank, people bait unsuspecting people by sending them a link of a supposedly relevant topic. Only, the video would not be relevant and take them to the song video by Astley or something related to it.

Musk also joined in on the fun as he shared a picture on Twitter with the words, “Don’t tilt your phone to left” written on it. When you don’t pay attention to the warning and end up tilting your phone, guess what you are greeted with? It is a filter-laced picture from the music video – and that is how Elon Musk Rickrolled you with it.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared earlier today, the post has gathered more than 2.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few, unaware of Rickrolling wanted to know what the picture is all about. A few Twitter users took it upon themselves to educate them too.

Pranay Pathole who has gained popularity as Elon Musk’s ‘Twitter friend’ from India replied to the post with an image that shows a meme involving Rick Astley.

“I have portrait orientation lock turned off,” wrote another and shared this image:

“Ha ha ha. Already seen this. Although it can't beat the 100 days of countdown videos on YouTube that resulted in 1.6m people getting rickrolled on 1st April,” commented a Twitter user. “Ha! Brilliant!,” posted another. “Did Elon just Rick Roll us?” asked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

