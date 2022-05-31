Elon Musk misses these characters from Lord of the Rings, shares interesting pic

The Lord of the Rings films have a huge fan following across the world. Turns out, tech billionaire Elon Musk is also a fan of the franchise. And, he showcased his love for the films in his recent Twitter share. In the post, he shared a picture that shows two images of some of the cast members from years apart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I miss them,” wrote the TESLA CEO while posting the picture. The image is split into two parts. The first part is from one of the films of the franchise and was captured in 2001. It shows four characters playing the roles of hobbits. They are Elijah Wood who played the character of Frodo Baggins, Sean Astin who portrayed the role of Samwise Gamgee, Billy Boyd who essayed the role Pippin Took, and finally, Dominic Monaghan who played the role of Merry Brandybuck. The second part of the picture shows these four actors reuniting in 2022.

The recent picture that Musk posted is a reversed version of an Image that Dominic Monaghan shared a few days ago on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the post Musk shared:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered more than 3.2 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Me too,”wrote a Twitter user. “To be honest, I re-watch them every year,” posted another. “Still think that Samwise speech is superb ‘Folk in those stories had lots of chances of turning back only they didn’t. Because they were holding on to something’,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?