Elon Musk posts ‘Listen, I can’t do miracles ok’ on Mcdonald's-related post. See hilarious tweet

Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a McDonald’s-related post that may leave you chuckling.
Elon Musk’s Mcdonald's-related post has gone viral.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:43 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Elon Musk recently acquired micro-blogging platform Twitter and sealed the deal for $44 billion. Since the takeover, the SpaceX CEO has been sharing various posts, including some funny ones mentioning other brands. Amid those, a post has now tickled people’s funny bone. The share is a reply by the tech billionaire to a screenshot of a tweet that he apparently shared earlier.

Taking to Twitter, Musk posted a screenshot that shows a tweet that was apparently posted from his verified account. “Now I am going to buy McDonald’s and fix all the ice cream machines…” it reads. Sharing the screenshot, the Tesla CEO posted a funny reply along with it. He wrote, “Listen, I can’t do miracles ok.” Over the past few years, there have been several reports of broken ice cream machines in the fast food restaurant chain.

Take a look at what Musk posted:

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the tweet has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 8.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Miracles? Yess,” joked a Twitter user. “You can do miracles, for example Tesla, SpaceX, Dogecoin,” shared another. “Fixing Ice Cream Machines in McD's? It is easier putting people in space,” wrote a third.

