Elon Musk reacts as ChatGpt’s successor GPT-4 passes exam, others share thoughts too

OpenAI recently launched GPT-4 and it has been making headlines since its release. On the official website, it is described as a bot that is “less capable than humans” but “exhibits human-level performance”. It is also mentioned how this new version managed to score “around the top 10% of test takers” in a stimulated bar exam. The news soon prompted many to tweet on the update, including tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s tweet came as a reply to a post shared by Brett Winton, who is a part of the research team at asset management company ARK Invest. “OpenAI announces GPT-4 here. Performance on human-benchmarks is rather remarkable. GPT-3.5 scored 10th percentile on the bar exam, GPT-4 hits the 90th percentile. On BC calculus it got the equivalent of a 4, good for college credit at 99% of colleges,” he tweeted while talking about the newly launched GPT-4.

“What will be left for us humans to do? We better get a move on with Neuralink!” the Twitter CEO shared. Founded by Elon Musk, Neuralink is a neurotechnology company that aims at developing “breakthrough technology for the brain.”

Take a look at the posts:

Here’s how some other Twitter users reacted to the news of GPT-4 passing an exam:

“Pretty scary,” wrote a Twitter user. “Is GPT-5 going to write GPT-6?” posted another. “This is crazy!! Can’t wait to test this out with India's one of the most toughest question paper JEE advance,” added a third.

