Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?
trending

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?

Elon Musk reacted to the animated video of his viral 'portrait' shared by a Twitter user.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 05:01 PM IST
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(REUTERS)

Do you follow Elon Musk on Twitter? Then there is a possibility you have seen the viral ‘poorly drawn portrait’ of the billionaire that people often share while replying to different posts shared by or related to Musk. A few times, the SpaceX CEO has also joined in to comment on such shares. Just like this recent reply that he tweeted while reacting to an animated video of the viral ‘portrait.’

It all started when a Twitter user reacted to a post by Elon Musk with the video. And, this is what Musk replied:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“Lol,” wrote a Twitter user. “Finally! Whoever drew this must be very happy right now! Haha, the drawing has been shared too many times for years now,” shared another. “We love you,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s reply?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk twitter

Related Stories

trending

Twitter conversation between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey goes viral

UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:34 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?

Nagpur Police posts advisory with Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa twist

Dog afraid of drains encounters them, his reaction makes people say ‘aww’. Watch

Elephant learns the art of choosing perfect grass to munch on. Watch viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP