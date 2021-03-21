Home / Trending / Elon Musk reacts to post on throwback pic of him and Jeff Bezos having a meal
trending

Elon Musk reacts to post on throwback pic of him and Jeff Bezos having a meal

“In 2004, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos met for a meal to discuss space," reads the opening line of the caption shared along with the throwback picture of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:25 PM IST
The throwback image shows Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.(Screengrab)

A reply by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on a tweet consisting of a throwback picture showcasing himself and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has now created a Twitter chatter.

It all started with a post by Twitter user Trung Phan, who shared the image earlier this month. His post captured people’s attention after Musk shared his response to the tweet.

While posting the image, Phan also shared a story about what inspired Musk and Bezos to walk on the path of space exploration. The Twitter thread also talks about the feud between the two industrialists regarding the exploration of the world outside our little Blue Planet.

“In 2004, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos met for a meal to discuss space. It was one of their few in-person interactions. The conversation they had perfectly captures the different approaches they've taken to space exploration,” Phan tweeted.

Take a look at the image:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's wedding teaser is all about love

‘She’s my world now’: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s video wows people

Changing names to get free meals lands hundreds of Taiwanese in soup!

Dogs play with a balloon on a beach, video is oddly calming to watch

Musk, earlier today, shared his reply and wrote, “Wow, hard to believe that was 17 years ago!”

Since then, his reply has gathered more than 4,200 likes – and the numbers are only increasing.

What do you think of the Elon Musk’s picture with Jeff Bezos and his reply?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk jeff bezos twitter post

Related Stories

trending

Elon Musk’s reply to a Mars-related tweet has left people in splits

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:54 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP