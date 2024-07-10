Elon Musk reacts to SpaceX launch destroying 9 bird nests: ‘I will refrain from having…’

Journalist Mike Pesca took to X to slam an article published in a reputed newspaper about Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch. The news detailed that the launch destroyed several bird nests, and the journalist slammed the newspaper for making it the “most important” news of the day. The SpaceX owner reacted to the post with a hilarious comment. Elon Musk founded and owns SpaceX, which manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. (File Photo)

“If you aren't familiar with the grammar of the Times front page layout here it is: The top right story is the lead story, the top left story is the sub-lead everything else above the fold is the important news of the day. Today the New York Times says the second most important story is mounting pressure from senior congressional Dems to push Biden out of the race. The 3rd most important story is a shocking French election results upending all expectations. The MOST important story is Elon Musk's successful space launch destroying nine bird nests,” Pesca wrote.

Resharing the viral post, Elon Musk added, “To make up for this heinous crime, I will refrain from having omelette for a week.”

Take a look at the post here:

Since being posted, the share has gone viral. It has received more than 4.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected several comments.

What did X users say about Elon Musk’s comment?

“They also apparently buried the story about Boeing being fined for negligently causing multiple plane crashes that killed hundreds,” posted an X user. Elon Musk replied, “Yeah, in the same newspaper, they buried the Boeing story where they killed hundreds of humans.”

Another person added, “I’ll eat double so you wouldn’t be making a difference.” A third posted, “What kind of birds?” A fourth wrote, “I'm eating eggs with every meal for the next week to counteract this. You're not getting out of it that easy.”

What are your thoughts on this response by Elon Musk?