Home / Trending / Elon Musk replies to tweet about what he was doing in the 90s. Post goes viral
trending

Elon Musk replies to tweet about what he was doing in the 90s. Post goes viral

Elon Musk's reply prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:56 PM IST
A throwback picture of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.(Twitter/@PPathole)

“True, ancient times,” this is what a part of a reply by Elon Musk on a throwback picture of his reads. Shared by a Twitter user named Pranay Pathole, the image shows a young Musk smiling. Along with the image, the Pathole also shared what he was doing in the 90s before he become a tech billionaire.

“In the early 90s, @elonmusk worked at a videogame company in Palo Alto, where he wrote a multitasker for PC in C++ which could basically read video from a CD while running a game at the same time. The name of that videogame company was Rocket Science. Fate loves irony,” Pathole wrote.

Replying to the tweet, Elon Musk described it as “ancient times” and added “Had to flip CPU registers explicitly, as computer was so slow.”

Take a look at the conversation:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hardik Pandya shares cute video with son Agastya, Anushka Sharma reacts

Tortoise with joint problems in German Zoo gets skate board to move around

Sit in a tub full of snakes, win $10,000 – YouTuber’s challenge shocks netizens

Humans pretend to leave doggo behind for walk, its expression is heart-melting

In another reply on the same post, Musk also explained that he was doing a night job at the video game company.

Pathole’s tweet and Elon Musk’s replies received thousands of likes. The posts also accumulated tons of comments from people.

An individual shared an image of Elon Musk holding a model rocket and asked, “Haha, Rocket Science. Speaking of rockets, what year is this photo from?” To which, the SpaceX CEO replied:

What do you think of the Elon Musk related tweet and his replies?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk twitter post
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP