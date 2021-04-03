IND USA
Elon Musk originally shared this image back in 2018 as a part of his April Fool's Day prank.(Twitter/@elonmusk)
Elon Musk’s old ‘bankwupt’ picture goes viral again, he reacts

Elon Musk's reply to the post prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:31 PM IST

An old picture of Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going viral again after being shared by a Twitter handle named Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley. The post has created a chatter and received replies from many, including one from the tech billionaire himself.

“The most iconic photo of the decade is @elonmusk being passed out on production heLL of the model 3 and bankwupt,” reads the caption shared along with the picture.

The picture shows Elon Musk leaning against a car with his eyes closed while holding a placard with the words “bankwupt” written on it.

Since being posted a day ago on April 2, the share has gathered more than 46,000 likes – and counting. It has also received tons of reactions.

While replying to the post, Elon Musk used emojis. This is what he tweeted:

Musk’s reply also received nearly 41,000 likes and gathered tons of comments from people.

Here’s what people had to say on the image and Elon Musk’s reaction:

Elon Musk back in 2018 shared the picture along with a series of tweets on April Fool’s Day. As a part of the prank he wrote that Tesla had gone bankrupt.

What do you think of the "Bankwupt" picture and Elon Musk’s reply?

elon musk twitter post

