Elon Musk’s old ‘bankwupt’ picture goes viral again, he reacts

An old picture of Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going viral again after being shared by a Twitter handle named Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley. The post has created a chatter and received replies from many, including one from the tech billionaire himself.

“The most iconic photo of the decade is @elonmusk being passed out on production heLL of the model 3 and bankwupt,” reads the caption shared along with the picture.

The picture shows Elon Musk leaning against a car with his eyes closed while holding a placard with the words “bankwupt” written on it.

The most iconic photo of the decade is @elonmusk being passed out on production heLL of the model 3 and bankwupt. @tesla pic.twitter.com/GLnfCKtgAi — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) April 2, 2021

Since being posted a day ago on April 2, the share has gathered more than 46,000 likes – and counting. It has also received tons of reactions.

While replying to the post, Elon Musk used emojis. This is what he tweeted:

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021

Musk’s reply also received nearly 41,000 likes and gathered tons of comments from people.

Here’s what people had to say on the image and Elon Musk’s reaction:

I mean..... you outchea changing the world so thank you for the humor along the way my friend. pic.twitter.com/S4Lev3aq95 — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) April 2, 2021

No Elon’s were harmed in the making of this photo pic.twitter.com/BtN5WzurhW — Rockelle (@MafiaMusings) April 2, 2021

Elon Musk back in 2018 shared the picture along with a series of tweets on April Fool’s Day. As a part of the prank he wrote that Tesla had gone bankrupt.

What do you think of the "Bankwupt" picture and Elon Musk’s reply?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON