Elon Musk's son asks if there are any police cats, Delhi Police has 'purrfect' response

The Delhi Police never fails to impress netizens with their clever social media posts and interactions, and they have once again caught the attention of many. This time, the police department had an amusing response to a tweet from tech giant Elon Musk. The post quickly went viral, leaving netizens in splits.

Elon Musk and his son Lil X.

It all started when billionaire Elon Musk shared that his 3-year-old son Lil X, asked him if there are any police cats after seeing police dogs. In the tweet, Musk wrote, "Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs."

Take a look at the post below:

The police department was quick to notice this share and replied with a witty response. They wrote, "Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration."

Delhi Police shared the reply just an hour ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1000 times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Someone give promotion to the social media manager of Delhi Police." A second added, "'Purrfect' response." A third shared, "A perfect reply to @elonmusk." Someone even joked and wrote, "Appraisal time, admin?"