Elon Musk says, 'LinkedIn cringe level is so high,' brings his own job feature

Elon Musk shared his thoughts on LinkedIn, and he’s not a fan. He replied to an X user about LinkedIn and wrote that the platform’s ‘cringe level is so high’. He further shared that he will ensure that ‘X competitor to LinkedIn is cool’. The announcement has left many curious about what this new platform could bring to the table.

Elon Musk launched X’s ‘Hiring’ - a feature that will help organisations connect with ‘millions of relevant candidates’. He ensured that the feature would be cooler than LinkedIn. (REUTERS)

X (formerly Twitter) recently launched a beta version of ‘Hiring’, a feature that aims to compete with professional networking websites like LinkedIn. This feature is exclusively for verified organisations and is set to help them reach ‘millions of relevant candidates’. It comes with a monthly fee of $1,000 (approximately ₹82,300), reports CNBC.

On August 27, Elon Musk replied to the tweet by Ian Zelbo, a user of X, about LinkedIn. Zelbo tweeted, “Is there anything worse than LinkedIn?” The tweet gained traction and caught the attention of many.

Elon Musk replied to this tweet and wrote, “People send me LinkedIn links sometimes, but the cringe level is so high that I just can’t bring myself to use it, so I ask for the resume or bio to be emailed. We will make sure that the X competitor to LinkedIn is cool.”

Take a look at the tweets below:

Elon Musk’s reply to the X user’s tweet garnered more than 1.8 lakh views. Numerous users also expressed their interest in the job hiring feature mentioned by Elon Musk.

Here’s what people have to say:

An individual wrote, “The worst part is people just straight up making things up! I’ve seen a lot of people use titles on LinkedIn that don’t even exist and couldn’t be further from what they actually do at the company like - being responsible for something doesn’t make you the ‘head of’ it. Lol.”

“LinkedIn is so cringe that I wonder why people keep using it, and some even post there - to be honest most posts there must be marketing stuff addressing the void,” expressed another.

A third remarked, “X is the future. It’s making all of these other social media sites obsolete.”

“Never had LinkedIn - very interested in a XedIn or Xonnect,” shared a fourth.

A fifth posted, “Yes please. Dearly needed! I can’t stand LinkedIn anymore. Cringe is the word.”

“LinkedIn is so passé - I’m looking forward to the @X team bringing something a lot more dynamic to this platform,” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?

Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.