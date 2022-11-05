Elon Musk says that he is an 'alien,' netizens react using memes

Elon Musk often takes time to reply to different posts shared on Twitter. Just like this recent tweet where he shared a funny reply while reacting to a tweet about crazy conspiracy theories. The Twitter CEO reacted by saying he is an ‘alien’ referencing a crazy theory about himself that he is not a human but an extraterrestrial being.

When Twitter user @waitbutwhy asked his followers what is the craziest conspiracy theory that people think is true, Musk replied to it. The billionaire said, "I'm an alien trying to get back to my home planet. " Further, @waitbutwhy also replied to him and wrote, "I thought we agreed you were not going to talk about this publicly."

Finally, Musk gave them a witty reply by saying, "Unsure if confirming or denying that I'm an alien is more convincing that I'm an alien."

Take a look at the Tweets below:

Since this Tweet was shared, it has garnered more than two lakh likes and several comments. Many people have reacted to it and shared memes as well.

Take a look at some of the memes below:

In several other interviews, Elon Musk has spoken about aliens and believes that there could be a chance that aliens exist.

