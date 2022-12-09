Elon Musk shares pic of son X Æ A-Xii with his own Twitter badge

Twitter’s new owner and CEO Elon Musk not only uses the platform to talk about his businesses but he often shares his opinion on various contemporary issues. Besides, he also uses the platform to occasionally share images and videos of his family. Just like his recent post where he shared two images of his son X Æ A-Xii. And, one of the images that has piqued people’s interest shows the toddler with his own Twitter badge.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“X in beautiful San Francisco,” the tech billionaire wrote and posted a picture of his son. The image shows the little one portraying a beautiful smile. While replying to his own tweet, he shared another post. “And with his Twitter badge,” he captioned the picture.

Take a look at the posts shared on Twitter:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the posts have received tons of comments from people. “Kid's gonna grow up to be a superhero tbh,” wrote a Twitter user. “Elon Musk is such a great father,” commented another. “Awww. He’s getting so big Dad!!! You two are doing a great job with your son. Sometimes I miss the Bay Area, haven’t been back in years. Just want to take a moment and say a prayer for your security and staff. Looks like X is in good hands,” expressed a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON