Elon Musk shares pic with son X AE A-XII at Starbase, netizens can’t keep calm

If you follow SpaceX CEO Elon Musk regularly on Twitter you may have come across several posts of his son X AE A-XII shared by Musk. Now, Musk has shared a sweet photo of his visit to SpaceX’s Starbase located at Boca Chica, Texas with baby X and left tweeple gushing.

“Installing Starship booster engines for first orbital flight,” reads the caption of the photo shared by Musk. It shows the Tesla CEO carrying X AE A-XII in his arms while standing in front of the prototype Starship rocket.

Take a look at the post:

Shared some three hours ago, the post has already garnered 70,800 likes and the numbers are still increasing. The adorable picture left netizens sharing several reactions in the comments section. From terming little X AE A-XII as the boss baby to pointing out how nice it was to see Musk bring his son to the Starbase, the comments are plenty.

“Baby is going to grow up to fly a starship guaranteed,” wrote a Twitter user. “Proud father,” said another. “Hats off to the Dogefather,” commented another. One individual shared a poster of the movie Boss Baby with a sweet message.

What do you think of this share?