Elon Musk tweets about ‘Indian Talent’ while replying to post on new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Elon Musk replied to a post about new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal originally shared by Patrick Collison, the CEO of Stripe.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to share his reply.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 06:07 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently took to Twitter to share a comment to a post about Parag Agrawal who was appointed as the new CEO of Twitter after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the post. In his tweet, Musk mentioned how the US benefits from ‘Indian Talent’.

Elon Musk replied to a post originally shared by Patrick Collison, the CEO of Stripe. In his post Collison tagged Parag Agrawal and wrote, “Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga)”.

About 17 hours ago, Musk replied to the post and tweeted, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!”

Take a look at the tweets:

The SpaceX CEO’s tweet, since being shared has gathered more than 94,000 likes and counting.

What are your thoughts on the post by Elon Musk?

