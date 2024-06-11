Employee claims company wants to track their personal phone, Reddit have a lot to say

An employee took to Reddit to share about their company's baffling work policy that has sparked chatter on the social media platform. The employee claimed that the company demanded their employees to download an app which would monitor their personal phone activities. Since they shared the post, it has gone viral online. The employee said that many people were not comfortable with the company tracking their phones. (Unsplash)

The Redditor, who goes by the name "BlueSeaChief", wrote, "My employer recently changed to wanting to use a new time card app that tracks my personal phone. I, among others, are not comfortable with them tracking our phones. However, I'm certain that trying to talk it out with higher management will be met with a 'if you don't like it, then leave' answer. I'm about 95% sure that this is illegal. What should I do, or who should I call?" (Also Read: 'Got my boss to admit to wage theft': Redditor's plight is viral on social media)

This post was shared on June 10. Since being posted, it has gained over 4,400 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. Numerous people also flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. (Also Read: Employee quits job after boss cancels his annual leave. See viral text exchange)

An individual wrote, "If they want to track when you're on or off property, then they can buy you a cheap phone that you will then keep in desk/locker. Don't let anyone convince you to put that shit on your phone."

A second added, "You should say- 'I'm not installing 3rd party spyware that I have no control over onto my phone. If the software is essential for me to do my role, then I will happily use a phone you provide.'"

A third commented, "Your privacy is exactly what they want to track."

"There have also been cases where the company will seize your phone when you are laid off or fired or simply quit. Their argument is company property is on the phone. The phones are usually wiped clean, including everything you use for your own personal use. Some people have to wait for IT to mail them their own personal devices (along with items like purses, keys and wallets) because they're not allowed to return to their desks. I have declined to add company apps on my own device numerous times purely for this reason," posted a fourth.