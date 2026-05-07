Employee laid off ‘in cold email at 2.30 am’, worries how to find a new job

In a heartbreaking Reddit post that has ignited a conversation on toxic work cultures, a 26-year-old techie shared the harrowing experience of being laid off via a "cold email" at 2:30 AM. The employee described waking up to find all access revoked before even seeing the termination notice. The viral account details the sudden emotional toll of losing a high-paying but high-stress job, leaving the individual feeling "stuck" while the rest of the world moves on.

An employee woke up to find all access revoked and then realised that they were being laid off. (Representative image). (Pexels)

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“I was laid off in email and feeling lost and helpless,” an individual wrote, adding, “I was laid off from famous product company yesterday in cold email at 2.30 am, then all my slack, git access was revoked. I woke up only at 8 to see all my access removed.”

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The employee added, “It was so shocking that I could even cry, I had to tell this to my parents . Some of my ex colleagues reached out to me. But I know it will last a few days and there will be silence.”

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{{^usCountry}} The individual revealed the mental and emotional toll of the sudden layoff. “Today I woke up and broke down. Everything around me is running, parents went to work, my ex colleagues will work, go on trips and concerts, marriage and relationships. While I feel struck.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual revealed the mental and emotional toll of the sudden layoff. “Today I woke up and broke down. Everything around me is running, parents went to work, my ex colleagues will work, go on trips and concerts, marriage and relationships. While I feel struck.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The person continued that they feel stuck and worried about how long it will take them to find a new job that matches their pay. The person also noted that the present job market is brutal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The person continued that they feel stuck and worried about how long it will take them to find a new job that matches their pay. The person also noted that the present job market is brutal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The employee continued that while the job paid well, it was toxic. “Why was I impacted when incompetent leads are still having a job. The only good thing was pay, the culture was so toxic but I thought I could blend in. I developed anxiety so much that sometimes I would wake up at night to code and push changes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The employee continued that while the job paid well, it was toxic. “Why was I impacted when incompetent leads are still having a job. The only good thing was pay, the culture was so toxic but I thought I could blend in. I developed anxiety so much that sometimes I would wake up at night to code and push changes.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Anyway, life seems unfair to me ? I am 26 and about to turn 27. I had so many plans in life I wanted to take my parents for a trip, buy a new phone and even get married.”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Listen, what happened to you was brutal and unfair. But it's not the end of the world. It was just another job, and does not reflect your value or worth. You will find another job, maybe in a month or maybe in 6 months, but I promise you that you will be fine.”

Also Read: ‘Keep the promotion to yourself’: Man refuses to relocate to boss’s location, quits job instead

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Another added, “Honey, take some time to grieve. Sudden loss of financial security is a huge shock. I’d also advise you to start prepping your CV and reaching out to your network for referrals. It’s the norm these days, so don’t take it personally.”

A third commented, “That's so unfair. My heart breaks for you. Please take your time. You're way more than your job, and your life has so much more in it than work. It's hard to see that right now, but you will move on. This will pass, I promise. Take care of yourself, and after a few days, when you feel ready, start applying.”

A fourth wrote, “I can imagine how difficult this must be. I'm sorry to hear that you're going through this. However, when one door closes, another one opens up eventually. You have the advantage of dedicating time to upskilling and preparing for interviews. Something will come along. Have faith.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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