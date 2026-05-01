Google employee busts hiring myths at tech giant: ‘It’s about skills, not IIT or IIM tags’

A Google employee has shared a video on Instagram busting some of the most common myths about working at the tech giant. In the clip, Neha Sharma spoke about hiring at Google, interview expectations and the belief that only graduates from top Indian institutes make it to the company. A Google employee shared insights, said Google hired beyond tech roles and did not seek perfect candidates. (Instagram/nehaanoop.official)

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Google employee talks about hiring myths Taking to Instagram, Sharma shared a video in which she is seen speaking to a man who asks her about popular assumptions around Google jobs.

The conversation begins with the interviewer saying, “Hey Neha!” to which she replies, “Hey, hi!” He then asks, “Can you bust some myths about working at Google?”

Sharma responds, “Yeah sure, please ask.” The interviewer first asks whether Google only hires for tech roles. “Not at all, that's the biggest myth. Google hires for various non tech roles: strategy, marketing, sales operations, and many more,” she says.

The interviewer then asks whether Google only looks for perfectionists. Sharma says, “No, they don't look for perfect people. They look for people who can think smartly, solve problems, and learn fast.”

She also addresses the widely held belief that only IIT and IIM graduates get into Google. “No, that's not 100% true. They hire for necessary skills and not your degree,” she adds.

‘Google hires for non tech roles as well’ The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Bursting top myths about Google. When people hear Google, the first thing they think of is coding, but Google hires for non tech roles as well. Come on, if everyone is going to code, who is going to sell what we code?”

The caption further added, “No one is perfect, we know that, but why do we try to be perfect in our interviews? Google looks for people who can work under difficult situations, solving problems, not someone who delivers perfect answers in an interview.”

Sharma also wrote, “I have people in my team who are not graduates from IITs or IIMs, yet they still deliver the best outcomes. For Google, your work profile matters more than the college you graduated from.”

Watch the clip here: