MUMBAI: Amid mounting outrage over the paper leak controversy and student protests that forced Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday admitted that Opposition parties had failed to win the confidence of the youth. Opposition failed to connect with youth, INDIA bloc ‘blocked for now’: Uddhav

In an interview with Saamana, Thackeray also expressed disappointment over the functioning of the INDIA bloc, saying, “INDIA bloc has been blocked as of now.”

Referring to Abhijeet Dipke, who returned from the US and emerged as a prominent face of the student movement, Thackeray said the response he received from young people underscored the Opposition’s inability to connect with the youth over the past 12 years.

“The Opposition parties failed to earn the confidence of the youth in the last 12 years. I will not only blame the ruling parties for this. The Opposition is also responsible. The way leaders of the ruling party worked to split Opposition parties shows that personal benefits were given priority. As a result, people have lost faith in political parties,” he said.

On efforts to improve coordination among INDIA bloc partners, Thackeray said he had spoken to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra Congress leaders before announcing Sunday’s Tiranga Rally.

“We are trying. Something good will come out of it,” he said.

Calling the Gen Z-led agitation a “new lifeline” for democracy, Thackeray said political parties must stand with the youth. Referring to the protesters as the “Cockroach Janata Party”, he said the Opposition could not remain silent after the movement’s success.

“This movement is a spark. We need to stand by them. Otherwise, the anti-democratic ruling regime will crush them, and then no one will be able to save us,” he said.

Thackeray said his party, founded by Balasaheb Thackeray and once known as a youth-centric organisation, would continue to champion issues concerning young people.

“We have always stood by the youth. We will continue to do so on different issues. The party will continue on this path. We will also continue our Ram Raksha Andolan,” he said.

Describing the people who joined the protests as “avatars of Vishnu”, Thackeray said citizens had come together to save humanity and the country, irrespective of religion.

“The youth came onto the streets. Their parents and grandparents joined them. They have come out to save humanity and the country,” he said, adding that when citizens unite against injustice, even the most powerful governments cannot withstand them.