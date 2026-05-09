Employee rejects WFH job over ‘webcam monitoring, 10-min screenshot’ policies

Is the flexibility of remote work worth the price of your privacy? This is the question haunting the internet after a woman shared her recent interview experience. While the role promised the comfort of home, it came with a "big brother" catch: mandatory webcam surveillance and 10-minute interval screenshots to track "efficiency." The job seeker noted that such restricted cultures stifle growth and create more pressure than a traditional office environment.

The job seeker’s post about WFH policies for a job role has prompted various comments on social media. (Instagram/@sprinkleofgurleen_)

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“I recently gave a job interview and one of their policies is just stuck in my head. It was all going well. There is a work from home role in which they wanted to keep a track of our work,” Gurleen said in a video shared on Instagram.

Also Read: ‘What exactly am I paying rent for?’: Bengaluru techie earning ₹1 lakh debates moving back home as WFH rules ease

She went on to explain that the company’s definition of tracking included recording the employee's screen and watching them on a webcam. “And on top of that, they will take your screenshots of working. Every 10 minutes, bro, I can't even sit still for 10 minutes.”

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “And work from home should be flexible. I understand that productivity and tracking efficiency is very important, but like this, it feels more like a torture to me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “And work from home should be flexible. I understand that productivity and tracking efficiency is very important, but like this, it feels more like a torture to me.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining, she added that her interest in the role decreased after she learned about the policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining, she added that her interest in the role decreased after she learned about the policy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Such a restricted culture and micromanagement will never let me grow. This is more strict surveillance than office. I don't know if you would align with this type of job, but it was definitely not for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Such a restricted culture and micromanagement will never let me grow. This is more strict surveillance than office. I don't know if you would align with this type of job, but it was definitely not for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Hiring Humans or Robots!???” Gurleen asked while sharing the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hiring Humans or Robots!???” Gurleen asked while sharing the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (HT.com has reached out to Gurleen. This report will be updated when she responds) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (HT.com has reached out to Gurleen. This report will be updated when she responds) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media say? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “Send this reel to them, please.” Gurleen joked, “It will be monitored too.” Another added, “Itna strict bhi nahi hona tha.”

Also Read: Candidate tells HR they’re ‘highly unprofessional’, blocks them interview no-show

A third posted, “Censor bhi laga do bhai.” The OP responded, “Haan sach may.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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