Employees scream ‘We want hike’ as HCL CEO takes the stage during Chennai event

HCL Group recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in Chennai and a video from the event showing employees screaming “We want hike” in front of CEO C Vijayakumar went viral. The event was a part of a series of concerts the company has been hosting across different cities. The Chennai concert included an exclusive, private employee event featuring a live concert by Anirudh Ravichander.

What does the video show?

HCL CEO C Vijayakumar at an event in Chennai. (Screengrab (X))

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The video opens with a large image of C Vijayakumar on the screen. Within moments, the CEO walks onto the stage amid the crowd, cheering.

Also Read: HCL employees get a surprise perk after Arijit Singh concert: ‘Itni expectations nahi thi HCL se’

However, a part of the crowd starts screaming “We want hike” as the CEO goes on to greet the employees in Chennai.

“When the CEO of HCL came on stage, employees started chanting, ‘We want a hike!’,” an X user wrote while sharing the video. The video is now being reshared across various social media platforms.

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Who is C Vijayakumar?

{{^usCountry}} C Vijayakumar became CEO of HCL in 2016 and managing director of the company in 2021. The tech exec who holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from P.S.G. College of Technology in Tamil Nadu joined the company in 1994 as a senior engineer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} C Vijayakumar became CEO of HCL in 2016 and managing director of the company in 2021. The tech exec who holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from P.S.G. College of Technology in Tamil Nadu joined the company in 1994 as a senior engineer. {{/usCountry}}

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“As part of the founding team of HCL Comnet, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Remote Infrastructure Management proposition, which has since evolved into a multi-billion-dollar global industry,” reads a statement on HCL’s website.

He also holds the position of director at HCL America, HCL America Solutions Inc, HCL Latin America Holdings LLC, HCL Canada Inc., and Geometric Americas, Inc.

Also Read: Employee shouts ‘appraisal kab hoga’ while CEO dances onstage in Delhi NCR. Watch

HCL’s 50-year:

To mark 50 years since its founding in 1976, HCLTech launched a months-long series of golden jubilee celebrations. The festivities began on a high note with a star-studded Arijit Singh concert in Delhi-NCR in April.

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During the event, Chairperson Roshni Nadar announced that there would be a total of nine concerts for employees across various cities.