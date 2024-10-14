Employee's side-splitting resignation letter goes viral for its brutal honesty: 'I will come back'

In a world where resignations often come wrapped in formalities, a candid resignation letter from a Ghanaian employee has grabbed the attention of the internet. The letter, which gained traction after being shared on the Instagram page Wall Streat Oasis, features an unusual twist: the employee is leaving for a new job but expresses a strong desire to return if it doesn't work out. An employee's hilarious resignation letter went viral for its honesty about potentially returning.(Instagram/wallstreetoasis)

“I will come back,” he states in his note, which has resonated with many internet users who found it hilarious, while others appreciate his forthrightness and genuine approach to career transitions.

The content of the letter

The undated resignation letter originates from Nsuta Wassa, a town in Ghana. The employee writes, “I have gotten a new job from a company and I like to go and try that place too. In case it did not work out, I will come back.”

The letter also conveys appreciation for the company and its management. “I’d like to thank the entire management team, particularly Mr. Nappo,” he notes before concluding with, “I wish the company the best.”

Social media erupts with reactions

People online were quick to react to the employee’s honesty. One comment read, "This man is not burning bridges; he's just building a roundabout!” Another user joked, "Imagine the look on HR’s face when they read that!” The lighthearted tone continued, with one person remarking, "He’s taking the ‘leave the door open’ saying literally."

Other comments highlighted how the employee wasn’t afraid to admit he might want to return. “Bold move! Most people would be too scared to say they might come back,” said one user. Another chimed in, "You have to admire the confidence here. He’s got options!" Many expressed admiration for the company's leadership, with one user remarking, “If management is this supportive, who wouldn’t want to return?”

One user summed it up with, “It’s refreshingly honest; most people pretend they’re never looking back.”