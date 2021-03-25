Home / Trending / Endangered California condor could return to Pacific Northwest after 100 years
trending

Endangered California condor could return to Pacific Northwest after 100 years

The California condor is the largest native North American bird, with a wingspan of nearly 10 feet (3 meters).
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 04:04 PM IST
A California condor takes a flight.(AP)

The endangered California condor could return to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in 100 years.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to allow the release of captive-bred giant vultures into Redwood National Park as early as this fall to create a “nonessential experimental population” for California's far north, Oregon and northwestern Nevada, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The project will be headed by the Yurok tribe, which traditionally has considered the California condor a sacred animal and has been working for years to return the species to the tribe's ancestral territory.

“Certainly within a year we hope to have birds in the sky,” Tiana Williams-Claussen, director of the wildlife department of the Yurok tribe, told the Chronicle.

“Not having him here for 100 years now, we as a people are wounded without having that spirit flying in our skies,” she said.

The California condor is the largest native North American bird, with a wingspan of nearly 10 feet (3 meters). The scavenger was once widespread but had virtually disappeared by the 1970s because of poaching, lead poisoning from eating animals killed by hunters and destruction of its habitat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The Rock’s video on his dog’s ‘judgmental look’ will leave you in splits

Man’s final paycheck delivered to him in the form of 90,000 oil covered pennies

US President Joe Biden’s dog Major returns to White House

Policeman stops biker midway for this heartwarming reason. Watch

In the early 1980s, all 22 condors remaining in the wild were trapped and brought into a captive-breeding program that began releasing the giant vultures into Southern California’s Los Padres National Forest in 1992. That flock has been expanding its range while other condors now occupy parts of California’s Central Coast, Arizona, Utah and Baja California, Mexico. The total wild population now numbers more than 300 birds.

A dozen adults and two chicks died last summer when a wildfire ravaged their territory in Big Sur, along California's Central Coast.

The new initiative calls for releasing four or six juvenile condors each year for 20 years throughout Redwood National Park, which is about an hour's drive from the Oregon border.

Condors can live for 60 years and fly vast distances, which is why their range could extend into several states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
san francisco
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP