Endangered Persian leopards shot on trap camera. Watch incredible video

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan took to X to share an incredible video of a Persian leopard family. Since the video was posted, it has gone viral and has left many people intrigued.

Persian leopards under a rock. (X/@Parveen Kaswan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When a Persian Leopard family decided to make a home in front of a trap camera. The best thing you will watch. Credits to @NarynTR for raising awareness about them," wrote IFS Parveen Kaswan on X.

In a follow-up tweet, he informed, "Panthera pardus tulliana, also known as Persian leopards, are currently endangered species. There are less than a thousand adults on the planet. Such camera trap documentation helps in understanding & monitoring species in a better way. We have dozens of such documentation from our own reserve. For example below Indian leopard was radio-collared. It is being tracked for movement etc. captured by a camera trap. Use of technology for conservation." (Also Read: IRS officer shares how he trekked in -15 degrees Celsius to capture the video of snow leopards that went viral)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows an adult leopard, along with its three cubs, standing under the rocks and resting. At one point, you can even hear the little shrieks of the cubs calling out to the adult.

Watch the video of the Persian leopards here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video of the leopard family was shared on October 14. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 71,000 times. The clip also has more than 1,500 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their amazement over the video.

Here's what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, "The Persian leopard family making a home in front of a trap camera is a heartwarming sight, and it's great to see efforts by @NarynTR to raise awareness about these magnificent creatures."

A second commented, "Technology boons help in learning more about #wildlife. Awesome documentation."

"Love these big cats. Grown up watching them on Discovery and National Geographic channels," posted another.

A fourth shared, "Amazing!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!