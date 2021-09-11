‘Enjoy life’s ups and downs’: Video of very cute goats goes viral

Are you looking for a video to make your Saturday brighter? Then here is a clip involving two goats that may leave you very happy. There is also a possibility that you will end up watching the cute video over and over again.

Instagram took to their official Insta page to share the video. They wrote that the clip shows two very adorable goats named Mini Man and Betty Boo. “Enjoy life’s ups and downs. Meet Mini Man and Betty Boo (@burtieboots), two young carefree goats who just love kidding around,” they wrote.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the video to see why it has now won people’s hearts:

The video has been posted a little over seven hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 3.4 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also amassed several love-filled reactions. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Ah, this is so cool,” expressed another. “They’re nice,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video involving the cute goats? Did it leave you smiling?

