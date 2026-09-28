Enraged over chutney, two groups brawl in Hapur. Video from pakora shop goes viral

A dispute over chutney escalated into a physical fight at a pakora shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, with kicks and punches flying in a busy marketplace. The incident took place at Dehra village in Hapur district and has been compared to the famous 2021 ‘Battle of Baghpat’, where two street food clashed over who could attract more customers.

The pakora shop fight

A dispute over chutney escalated into a violent fight in UP's Hapur.

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According to an NDTV report, a fight broke out at a pakora shop in Hapur because a group of customers was enraged at being served sweet tamarind chutney instead of green chutney. The group attacked the shopkeeper, sparking a massive fight.

Police said that several people gathered together to defend the shopkeeper. What followed was a huge fight, footage of which has gone viral on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} The video shows two groups of people attacking each other with stones and belts. As punches and kicks flew in the air, one person picked up a large metal strainer and whacked it over another person’s head. In the confusion, a man’s shirt was pulled off and another man was hit by a rock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video shows two groups of people attacking each other with stones and belts. As punches and kicks flew in the air, one person picked up a large metal strainer and whacked it over another person’s head. In the confusion, a man’s shirt was pulled off and another man was hit by a rock. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Battle of Baghpat again? Women beat each other with sticks on UP street, video viral)

Bystanders were also seen standing nearby, looking scared. One woman tried unsuccessfully to intervene. Four people were left injured in the brawl.

Cops start probe

As the video began to circulate online, cops from Dhaulana Police Station started an investigation into the incident.

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"Information has been received regarding a brawl between two groups in Dehra. A video of the incident has also surfaced. An investigation is on and medical examinations of the injured are being conducted. The individuals involved in the incident are being identified based on the video and necessary legal action will be taken," said Circle Officer Munish Chandra was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Police is now investigating the fight to identify the miscreants based on the viral footage. Chandra said that strict action will be taken against offenders who disturb public peace.

(Also read: 'They have no sales, did this before': Baghpat chaat-walla explains viral fight)

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The incident has been compared to the Battle of Baghpat. In 2021, a fight between chat sellers in UP's Baghpat came to be known as the 'Battle of Baghpat'.