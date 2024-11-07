Battle of Baghpat again? Women beat each other with sticks on UP street, video viral

In 2021, a fight between chat sellers in UP's Baghpat came to be known as the 'Battle of Baghpat' after videos showed men beating each other with sticks on a street. The battle went viral online and is often jokingly referred to as a historical meme fight. The video opens to chaos on a Baghpat street as women run around thrashing each other with sticks.(X/@anwar0262)

On Thursday, Baghpat turned into a battleground again but this time women entered the battlefield. In a viral video, a group of women were seen hitting each other with sticks on a busy street in the city. The video which has gone viral online has prompted social media users to call it the second edition of the iconic street fight that took place three years ago.

(Also read: Man hits stranger with pet python during street fight)

The video opens to chaos. Recorded from the balcony of a neighbour, the clip shows a group of women armed with sticks running on the street below. Two women are seen hitting each other with sticks, while many others look for weapons like wooden bars and slabs to join the fight. Some women have tied their dupattas on their forehead, Rambo style.

Take a look at the video here:

They climb over stairs, run inside homes and rain blows one each other as the battle rages. A school girl tries to run across the street-turned-battlefield to get away safely. A boy tries to join in the fight but is quickly beaten up by a woman before he runs inside his house to save himself.

The focus of the fight seems to be on two woman dressed in pink and red, who are seen lying on the ground as the others thrash them with sticks. Passersby watch the chaos unfold, too scared to stop them. At one point, a man on a bike stops and asks the women why they are fighting. Sticks in hand, they gesture at him to leave.

(Also read: 'Full on kalesh' at Kerala KFC as staff beats up customer over food order. Watch)

‘Wars in Baghpat are rising’

The reason behind the fight is not clear but some claimed that the fight broke out over a song being played by one of the residents.

The video, which went viral on social media, was flooded with comments on users comparing the street fight to the iconic battle meme.

"For the last few years, the number of wars in Baghpat is rising. In view of this, it will be placed at par with Kurukshetra, Panipat, Plassey, Chausa, Tarain, Buxar in history," wrote on user.

"Women and children, everyone has jumped into this war. It is beyond limits, it seems as if everyone is fulfilling some ritual. It is a very disturbing scene, very unfortunate," said another user.