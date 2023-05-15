Man hits stranger with pet python during street fight in Canada. Watch viral video

A 45-year-old man in Toronto attacked another man with his pet python. No, we are not lying. As per a press release by Toronto Police, the incident occurred in Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue at 11:50 pm on May 10. The man approached the victim, and later, they had a physical altercation. That's when the man used his pet python as a weapon and attacked the person. Man hits stranger with python.(Twitter/@crazyclips)

A video of this incident was shared on social media and it caught the attention of many people. In a video shared by the Twitter page Crazy Clips, you can see the man hitting another person by swinging the python at him. As he constantly does that, within minutes, the Toronto police arrived on the scene, and he drops the snake on the ground. The accused was placed under arrest after the police arrived.

Watch the video below:

This video has been shared one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed 14 million times, and the numbers are still increasing. Several people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Arrest him for animal abuse." A second added, "So he was just 'walking around' with his pet snake?" A third shared, "Animal abuse. I feel sick about people that keep snakes and birds as pets. It's sickening, and this man needs to be prosecuted for abuse of that snake. I hate people."