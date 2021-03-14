Home / Trending / Entertaining video shows how to cure your dog’s ‘food boredom’
The video will leave you with a smile on your face.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021
The image shows a dog refusing to eat food.(Screengrab)

Often we get bored by eating the same food every day. Have you ever wondered if that happens to your dog too? And if it does, how to cope with the pooch’s ‘food boredom’? Here is a video which may help in giving answers to those questions.

The video opens to show a dog eating food with the text “Is your dog bored of its food?” written on the screen. The scene then changes and new texts appear to explain all about it. The video ends with some fun tips on how to cope if your dog actually gets bored of its food.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the video to know what it shows:

Did that video leave you entertained and also made you chuckle at the same time? Do you think your dog gets bored of eating the same food in the same way every day?

