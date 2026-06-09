Entrepreneur questions why wealthy Indians migrate, says life is better in India

An entrepreneur has sparked a debate by saying that High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) can get better quality of life in India as compared to a foreign country. Sandeep Mall’s opinion, shared on X, proved polarising as many social media users debated the pros and cons of living in India vs settling abroad.

An entrepreneur claims that HNIs can afford a better life in India vs abroad.

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Mall said he was unsure as to why rich Indians preferred to move out of India, claiming that they can afford a superior lifestyle in their home country.

“I am still not sure why do HNIs migrate out. Someone migrating for work is understandable. Life in India for people with money is way better I feel,” Mall said in his X post.

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Post sparks debate

{{^usCountry}} The post from the Delhi NCR-based author and entrepreneur sparked a debate on X as users weighed the benefits of living in India vs living abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post from the Delhi NCR-based author and entrepreneur sparked a debate on X as users weighed the benefits of living in India vs living abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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Bengaluru-based techie Shantanu Goel pointed out how the rich in India have to deal with same bad roads and broken infrastructure as everyone else.

“Even if you are uber rich, if you take a car out, the potholes will be the same for you,” Goel said as part of a longer comment noting the many drawbacks of life in India. “You will also be stuck in traffic while some random minister's cavalcade is going for his evening tennis, you won't be able to venture out for a nice walk to anywhere and be stuck to your treadmills,” he added.

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“Only until you are in your lux society. The moment you step out - it’s a minefield. Bad roads, failing infrastructure, dirty air, filth everywhere, no space for pedestrians and cyclists. You are on your own,” wrote Nitin Sinha.

“Potholes, toxic air, traffic, weak rule of law, and daily hassles hit everyone. Many HNIs want clean public spaces, safety, and hassle-free basics for their kids not just a gated mansion,” X user Mahesh Nath opined.

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(Also read: Bengaluru man shows road choked with traffic after rain: 'Top talent of the country works here’)

Mall refused to buy these arguments. “I don’t agree on air, water, quality of food etc. HNI can manage all these. If I was HNI the only reason I would migrate is because we are such a low trust society and morally becoming more and more corrupt,” he wrote.

Arguments in favour of India

Some also agreed with Mall. “If you have 20-25 lakhs disposable cash every year, India is one of the best places to live. The conveniences are unparalleled. No kidding,” claimed one X account.

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“I also agree.. I have stayed in Australia for my studies. In Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok for some time and have been visiting China multiple times a year. Infrastructure and all is no doubt way much better over there. But, they say that every country has a "soul". India has its own soul and uniqueness. We don't feel at home when staying anywhere else apart from India. You must have seen that almost all the Indians who are working abroad also want to come back to India eventually some day,” wrote author Harneet Singh Kharbanda.

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