Entrepreneur shares how going remote 8 years ago transformed his life: 'It gave me time, freedom and money'

Remote work has changed how many people work, giving them the flexibility to work from anywhere. While some companies have pushed employees back to the office, others continue to embrace remote work for the freedom it provides. Sharing his experience, an entrepreneur has shared how choosing to work fully remotely 8 years ago transformed not just his career but also his lifestyle. The entrepreneur revealed that he went fully remote in 2018 and has never looked back. (X/@sankalpdomore)

In a post on X, Sankalp Sinha, founder of NextDoorCompany, revealed that he went fully remote in 2018 and has never looked back. "In Bangalore, the best 'office' you can get is a gated-community which has generous landscape," he wrote.

"I went fully remote 8 years ago and haven't looked back since. Being remote unlocks unimaginable opportunities for you," he added.

Sinha said that remote work has allowed him to travel extensively while continuing to work. He shared that since 2018, he has lived and worked from around 40 cities across the world, spending an average of 3 weeks in each.

"It can take you to places, cities, countries that you couldn't have been before. Since 2018, I've travelled and worked from about 40 cities around the world with an average of 3 weeks of stay per city. It allowed me to see the city with great detail & ease, I came to observe and take in it's culture, meet its people, and obviously see the 'touristy' spots tourists come for," he wrote.