Entrepreneur spots kid peeing on Indore airport tarmac, calls it 'basic parenting issue'

A video showing a young boy urinating on the tarmac at Indore airport has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate on civic sense and parenting. The clip was shared on Instagram by entrepreneur and Chai Sutta Bar co-founder Anubhav Dubey, who blamed adults for normalising open urination despite years of sanitation campaigns.

The video has sparked a debate on civic sense and parenting. (Instagram/@anubhavdubey1)

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The clip showed a young boy urinating on the airport tarmac while his parents stood nearby waiting. Referring to Indore as "India's cleanest city", he questioned what impression such scenes leave on visitors. "Just think, if an outsider had seen this, what would he think of the country?" he said.

However, Dubey clarified that the child was not at fault. "Children are innocent. He is just a kid. It is a basic parenting issue," he said, adding that many people grow up in places where open urination is considered routine. "Sometimes, people come from villages, where this is very common. Male urination is already very common not just in rural areas but in urban areas as well," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dubey further said that open urination and open defecation have become so widespread that many people now see them as acceptable. "If something becomes common, it gets validation for acceptance," he said, arguing that this mindset is one of the key differences between developed and developing nations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dubey further said that open urination and open defecation have become so widespread that many people now see them as acceptable. "If something becomes common, it gets validation for acceptance," he said, arguing that this mindset is one of the key differences between developed and developing nations. {{/usCountry}}

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He also argued that a country's progress cannot be measured by economic indicators alone. "In developed countries, it is not just about GDP. Behaviour and civic sense among people are much stronger. That is the real difference," he said.

Dubey acknowledged the government's efforts to improve sanitation by building toilets across the country but stressed that infrastructure alone cannot bring lasting change. He said children learn by observing the behaviour of adults, making parents responsible for teaching civic sense from an early age. He added that the issue goes beyond cleanliness and also concerns dignity and public health.

In the caption of the post, Dubey wrote, "We males (particular) have to stop urinating in public. Open defecation is a MAJOR problem of our country. Let's make India a real SWATCH BHARAT."

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(Also Read: Man relocates from Gurgaon to Indore, credits local movers for smooth 800 km delivery)

Social media reactions

The video resonated with many social media users, with several agreeing that parents have a crucial role in instilling civic responsibility.

"Very good msg. Civic sense needs serious advocacy in India," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Yes, all your points are valid. I am a mother as well as an alumna of IIM Indore, and I strongly believe it's a parent's responsibility to teach their children good values and civic sense from an early age."

"'Sab chalta hai' attitude is the major problem. And our laws are also very great! That's why we are vishwaguru," wrote a third user.

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Another person shared a similar experience, saying, "Yesterday I saw a father and his little son peeing together right outside a restaurant in Indore."

"Also, males urinating in public makes women uncomfortable," another user added.