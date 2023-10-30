ESA shares video of ‘spooky’ volcanic lake that spews ‘eerie’ blue flames. Watch

‘What can be more spooky than blue flames coming out of a lake?’ This is what a woman asks in a video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA). Wondering which location she is talking about? It’s Kawah Ijen Lake in East Java, Indonesia. It is a volcanic crater that is ‘full of acid that also spits blue flames’.

What causes the blue flames?

The image shows Kawah Ijen Lake in East Java, Indonesia. (Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)

“Geologists call it the ‘The largest acid barrel on Earth’, due to its high concentration of sulfuric acid and various minerals, which also give the lake its stunning blue-greenish colour,” ESA wrote.

“One of the most spectacular phenomena at Kawah Ijen is its famous blue flames. These eerie blue flames are ignited by sulfuric gases escaping from the cracks in the volcanic crater, creating a surreal nighttime spectacle,” the space agency added.

The video shared by ESA shows a woman explaining about Kawah Ijen Lake in detail. The clip also captures the blue flames over the surface of the lake.

Take a look at this video of the incredible yet a tad bit spooky place:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 1.4 lakh views. The share has further gathered close to 3,300 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Been there. Be careful with the sulphur plumes, you can hardly breathe even with the protection mask on,” wrote an Instagram user. “Spectacular spooky stuff,” posted another. “Very interesting,” added a third. What are your thoughts on this ‘spooky’ lake?

